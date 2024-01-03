Memphis comedian returning to America’s Got Talent for brand new spinoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis comedian is returning to America’s Got Talent for its brand new spinoff.

Preacher Lawson, a stand-up comedian and AGT finalist, is returning to the show on Monday for the “AGT: Fantasy League,” which premiered January 1.

This new spinoff features unprecedented judge participation in the competition.

Similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges each chose a roster of 10 of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world.

In this new show, they’ll mentor their drafted acts during each round throughout the season as a part of their Dream Team.

In the end, the winning act will win a $250,000 grand prize, while the winning mentor will take home bragging rights as the first-ever champion of AGT: Fantasy League.

Lawson made it to the Top 10 of Season 12 of AGT in 2017 with his comedy routine. Lawson now has a popular YouTube channel.

He will appear on AGT: Fantasy League under Team Howie on Monday at 7 p.m. CT on NBC.

