Judge decides on possible change of venue in rape case against Cleotha Henderson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge will determine where a Memphis man will face trial for rape and kidnapping charges Wednesday.

Cleotha Henderson faces charges related to the rape of Alicia Franklin in 2021.

He’s also facing murder charges for the death of Eliza Fletcher in 2022.

We are three months away from the start of the rape and kidnapping trial for Cleotha Henderson, in the alleged rape of Alicia Franklin.

A Shelby County judge will decide if that trial will be held at 201 Poplar Avenue or in Davidson County.

Henderson is accused of kidnapping and raping Alicia Franklin in September 2021

Franklin says she met Henderson on a dating app where they made plans to meet for dinner.

Instead, when they met, Franklin alleged Henderson of putting a gun to her neck and stole her phone and car keys.

She says Henderson forced her into his car, and she was later raped.

A rape kit was collected the same day, but it wasn’t until nearly a year later that Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to match Henderson to the rape.

It came after Henderson’s DNA was on a sandal slide left at the abduction site of Fletcher, a Memphis mother and teacher.

Henderson’s trial for the rape and kidnapping charges will take place in April of 2024.

We are also expected to learn the trial date for the murder charges Henderson faces in connection to Eliza Fletcher.

Henderson’s attorneys say they will likely also request a venue change for that case.

