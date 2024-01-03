Advertise with Us
Hospitality Hub of Memphis to open warming center

By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub, located at 590 Washington Avenue, will open its doors at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night for those in need of shelter.

Everyone is welcomed and IDs are not required.

Doors will close at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Hub will provide sack meals and blankets until supplies last.

There will be separate group spaces for single men, single women, and families. Limited kennels will be available for service dogs.

Transportation to the warming center will be provided by MATA.

Requests can be made by calling 901-297-1680.

