Hospitality Hub of Memphis to open warming center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub, located at 590 Washington Avenue, will open its doors at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night for those in need of shelter.

Everyone is welcomed and IDs are not required.

Doors will close at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Hub will provide sack meals and blankets until supplies last.

There will be separate group spaces for single men, single women, and families. Limited kennels will be available for service dogs.

Transportation to the warming center will be provided by MATA.

Requests can be made by calling 901-297-1680.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.