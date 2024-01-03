First Alert Forecast: cloudy, cool, stray shower Wednesday; active period continues

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably cool and cloudy across the Mid-South through mid-week as a system treks across the Gulf States. Early morning 30s will rebound toward the 40s, close to 50 by the afternoon hours. A passing shower or two could push across areas near and south of I-40, though, most will stay dry. A bit of sunshine will return as the system pulls away. Skies turn mostly to partly clear with lows in the 20s and 30s. A few patches of fog, possibly, freezing fog, may develop prior to sunrise.

THURSDAY: A few freezing fog patches could IMPACT your morning commute. Exercise some caution, mainly on bridges and overpasses – especially in outlying, rural areas. Sunshine wins the day – with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 40s after a cold start in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will begin to sneak back in overnight with lows falling back into the 20s and 30s early Friday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A FIRST ALERT to an active storm track as several storm systems will make their presence known through the course of the next 10 days. Expect a broad storm system to affect the region by late Friday into early Saturday. Depending on the timing and the placement of cold air, parts of the area could see rain switching to a wintry mix as the low begins to depart. A weak clipper will sneak behind that system into early Sunday before we clear out Sunday. Another system looks to be hot its heels, yielding, not just rain but also wind into early next week. On the backside of that system, yet again, another chance for parts of the Mid-South to brush with wintry weather.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.