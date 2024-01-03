FIRST ALERT: Continued cold with a couple of big rain chances over the next 7 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly give way to sunshine later this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with overnight lows near 30.

THURSDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be cloudy with rain developing by midday into the afternoon and evening along with high temperatures again in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and highs near 50.

