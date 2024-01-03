Convicted felon accused of drug, gun possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon is accused of drug and gun charges.

Antonio Jones, 39, is charged with theft of property, having a prohibited weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug parapineal, evading arrest, and resisting official detention.

On Tuesday just after 1:30 a.m., officers were checking Richland Drive for an individual responsible for a stolen vehicle.

The individual was said to have long locs and officers encountered someone who fit the description walking on Richland Drive.

Jones was identified as the individual, and after the brief encounter, he asked officers for a ride to his girlfriend’s house so he would not be late for work.

Officers said they would need to check his backpack for officer safety before allowing him into the patrol car.

While officers were patting Jones down he said that he had drugs in his wallet and backpack, according to the affidavit.

When police tried to grab the bag, Jones tucked it under his stomach and ran away but was soon taken into custody.

A handgun with a 30-round magazine was recovered. The gun was discovered stolen from a home burglary back in 2016.

The backpack also contained a 50-round drum magazine with a white powdery substance, a small plastic bag with a leafy green substance, a burned glass pipe, and a digital scale.

Jones was found to be a convicted felon for soliciting first-degree murder on Aug. 8, 2019, and aggravated robbery.

The white powdery substance was tested for Fentanyl and the green leafy substance was tested for THC, according to the affidavit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.