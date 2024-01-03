‘Company’ brings new spin on classic show to Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can catch a new spin on Sondheim at the Orpheum Theatre this week, as the touring cast of “Company” takes the stage through Sunday.

The Broadway classic tells the story of a single 35-year-old navigating the world of relationships through married and divorced friends.

The songs are still the same as the original, but this tour flips genders in the lead role to offer a woman’s point of view.

”You know, today, is someone gonna care about a 35-year-old man having three girlfriends?” actress Kathyrn Allison asked. “You know, he has everything. Whereas today having a woman in that part, having three boyfriends could be seen as controversial. The fact she’s not married, the fact her biological clock is ticking. So I think it was very inventive and very ‘of today’ to have that conversation.”

Allison is joined on stage by James Earl Jones II--a distant cousin, not son, of the legendary actor.

”I think it entertains. I think it makes you tap your toes,” Jones said. “I think it makes you laugh. I think it makes you cry. I think it makes you clap. And then it makes you talk.”

“Company” runs through Sunday with seven more performances.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Orpheum box office.

