Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler talks 2024 food festivals

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Le Bon Appetit to Desoto County Restaurant Week, Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to highlight food festivals you’ll want to put on the calendar.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

