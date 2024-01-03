Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bullet strikes elementary school; no one injured

Freedom Preparatory Academy
Freedom Preparatory Academy(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bullet hit a school window on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Freedom Preparatory Academy on Parkrose Avenue after a report of shots fired.

Officers located a bullet hole in one of the school’s windows.

No one was injured, but it’s unclear who fired the shot or if the school was the intended target.

The school issued this statement afterward:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

Hospitality Hub
Hospitality Hub of Memphis to open warming center
Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
VIDEO: Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
VIDEO: Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
Tyrone Scott
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office captures man who threatened shooting