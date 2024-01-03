Bullet strikes elementary school; no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bullet hit a school window on Wednesday morning.
Police were called to Freedom Preparatory Academy on Parkrose Avenue after a report of shots fired.
Officers located a bullet hole in one of the school’s windows.
No one was injured, but it’s unclear who fired the shot or if the school was the intended target.
The school issued this statement afterward:
