Bullet strikes elementary school; no one injured

“While it is our goal and top priority to always provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students, overcoming the challenges related to crime and violence in the city of Memphis continues to be of concern for our entire school community.

This morning there was a random shooting in the Westwood neighborhood that took place near our FPA (Parkrose) campus. As a result of the gunfire, one of the classroom windows was struck by a stray bullet. While no students were injured, school administration immediately relocated students in the impacted classroom and neighboring classrooms to a safe place within the school building. The Memphis Police Department was notified and the school was placed on a soft lockdown until the area was secured. All outdoor activities were postponed as a result of this unfortunate situation. MPD investigated the incident, and all indications were that this was an isolated situation unrelated to our school. Our school social worker is currently working with students to discuss the incident and will be available in the upcoming days to support students, teachers, staff and our families. Again, please keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to navigate the daily challenges impacting our community."