Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Fri., 22 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Christmas in Collierville Begins with Brisket

A festive menu, Christmas movies, & lights! Wolf River Brisket brings a holiday experience your whole family can enjoy.

Ethan Weber | General Manager of Wolf River Brisket, Collierville

Hope for Potential Homebuyers as Interest Lowers

Good news if you’re house shopping! See why it might be the best time to buy, & which loan fits you!

Penny Hensley | Senior Vice President Mortgage Lending First South Financial

Jerry Hensley | Area Sales Manager for First South Mortgage Lending

Supporting Diverse Financial Needs & Goals

Making sure nobody is left out. How these services help our Hispanic community with any financial need.

Summers Townsend | Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at  First South Financial

Vianey Reyes | Assistant Vice President for Hispanic Member Services at First South Financial

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s Wolfchase

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

Holiday Pie Off: Sweet Potato vs Pumpkin
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 21 December
A Night of Blessings Breaking Juvenile Crime Cycles
Bluff City Life: Wed., 20 December
Celebrating Kwanzaa & African-American Roots
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 26 December pt. 1 of 4
Featuring Her Role. 3 Films With This 901 Actor
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 26 December pt. 2 of 4