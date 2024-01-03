Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Surviving, thriving after childhood cancer

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Almost 10,000 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

Fifty years ago, just five percent of them would survive five years. Today, that number is 85%. However, the battle against childhood cancer doesn’t end when the treatment is over.

The effects of surgeries, chemo, and radiation can sometimes last a lifetime. These survivors are also at an increased risk for other cancers and diseases later in life.

Now, a movement is on to not only help these children survive into adulthood, but also live a very long and healthy life.

Gertie, Michelle, and Jaynalee—all diagnosed with cancer as kids.

“At first, you cry a lot, like a lot, like, a bucket full, like, two million gallons full,” said Jaynalee Becerril, Childhood Cancer Survivor.

And all three are survivors.

“I think the challenge that we have is that, well over three quarters, or 75%, of all childhood cancer survivors will have a late effect or a problem that was caused by their cancer,” said Douglas Fair, MD, Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist at University of Utah Health/Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital explains.

The number one risk — cardiovascular disease and the risk of secondary cancers is higher.

“Certain chemotherapies will put you at risk for different leukemias. Certain chemotherapies will put you at risk for other carcinomas or adult-type cancers,” said Doctor Fair.

A National Cancer Institute study also found an increased risk of breast cancer after treatment with high-dose chest radiation.

The same with thyroid cancer after neck radiation and brain tumors after radiation treatment to the head.

Pediatric Oncologist Douglas Fair is leading the survivorship clinic that is a new model of care that uses a team to create individualized lifelong care plans.

“On average, less than 25 percent of childhood cancer survivors were getting the necessary screening for those four, very serious, deadly conditions. We have a lot to do here in better serving our childhood cancer survivors in this country,” said Doctor Fair explains.

Doctor Fair’s team also creates a survivorship care plan. They create a document about the patient’s diagnosis, care, and then tailor the care based on the risk of what therapy they received.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

Best Life: Early menopause triggers
Best Life: Ketamine works on treatment-resistant depression
Best Life: Ketamine works on treatment-resistant depression
Flu cases spiking for the holidays in the Mid-South
Sneeze
Flu cases spiking for the holidays in the Mid-South