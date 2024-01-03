Advertise with Us
Bartlett business evacuated due to ‘threat’

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett business has been evacuated after a threat was made Wednesday afternoon.

Bartlett police were called to Brother Industries at 7777 Brother Boulevard at 3:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what kind of threat was made.

As a precaution, the building has been evacuated and the Bartlett Police Department along with K9 units are securing the facility.

No injuries have been reported.

