“American Pickers” to film episodes in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.(WMC) - The “American Pickers” are coming to Mississippi and looking for antique treasures!

According to a news release, the History Channel’s “American Pickers” series plans to film episodes in February and need your help finding those rare items.

If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell, the pickers would love to hear from you!

Please note that they’re looking at private collections only. They won’t pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send them your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

The American Pickers (The History Channel)

