Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter.(Best Friends Animal Society)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - A dog in Arkansas finally found his forever home after being severely abused and then spending nearly 500 days in an animal shelter in Arkansas.

Back in 2022, Neo was removed from his original home when police received tips that he was being “badly abused.”

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter.(Best Friends Animal Society)

Neo then spent more than 400 days in a shelter waiting for his case to be taken up by the court. When animals are taken to shelters on cruelty cases, they are considered evidence and cannot leave, according to Ali Paepke, lifesaving programs manager at Best Friends Animal Society.

When Neo arrived at the shelter, he was “injured, fearful and understandably defensive” but the staff showered him with “love and attention throughout his stay,” according to Best Friends Animal Society.

The shelter finally got approval to release Neo in July and the shelter director reached out to Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter.(Best Friends Animal Society)

On Neo’s 468th day at the shelter, he went to the Pet Resource Center. He spent time with a foster family and finally in August, found his forever family who were understanding of his traumatic past and happy to work with his needs.

Neo’s original shelter made him a card that was signed by the staff and hung on his kennel throughout his stay. He got to take the card with him to his new home.

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter. His shelter made a card for him that he got to take with him when he was adopted.(Best Friends Animal Society)

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

Latest News

Seasonal virus activity is surging across the U.S. and some health experts expect even bigger...
Respiratory virus activity surging across the US
Colorado police say they arrested a burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber to...
Burglar busted while attempting to use Uber as getaway driver, police say
Seasonal virus activity is surging across the U.S. and some health experts expect even bigger...
Respiratory virus activity surging across the US
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 95 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the...
FBI calls bomb threats that led to brief lockdowns, evacuations of some state capitols a hoax