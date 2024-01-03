Advertise with Us
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

The scene on Edgewater Cove
The scene on Edgewater Cove(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three-year-old Brayden, who was shot by a stray bullet while inside his family’s Northeast Memphis apartment on New Year’s Eve, has died, the Memphis Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The toddler was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Sunday night after he was hit by a bullet that came through the window of an apartment on Edgewater Cove near Bartlett.

RELATED — MPD continues to search for gunman who shot 3-year-old on New Year’s Eve

Police say preliminary information points to a random bullet that hit the child from a different part of the apartment complex.

The triggerman has not been found.

