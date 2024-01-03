2 people shot, killed in Clarksdale within hours of each other

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Police in Clarksdale, Mississippi, are investigating two fatal shootings that took place just 12 hours apart between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Clarksdale Police Department, around 3:12 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of 7th Street and Leflore Avenue, where 36-year-old Demetrius Curtis was found in the street suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard Curtis and an unknown man arguing before gunshots rang out.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Just 12 hours later, at 3:22 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Lynn Street, where 31-year-old Deshara Smith was found dead on the kitchen floor with a single gunshot wound.

Police say Smith’s boyfriend, Marquel Miles, was arrested and charged with one count of homicide.

Miles was transported to the Coahoma County Justice Complex pending his court appearance.

