Woman shot outside Cordova apartment

Memphis police crime scene
Memphis police crime scene(Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Cordova early Tuesday morning that left a woman injured.

Police responded to the Woodchase Apartments just after 3 a.m. on Ambergate Lane.

Police found a woman suffering from gunshot wound.

She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.

