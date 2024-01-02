Woman shot outside Cordova apartment

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Cordova early Tuesday morning that left a woman injured.

Police responded to the Woodchase Apartments just after 3 a.m. on Ambergate Lane.

Police found a woman suffering from gunshot wound.

She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.

