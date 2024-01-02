Woman shot outside Cordova apartment
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Cordova early Tuesday morning that left a woman injured.
Police responded to the Woodchase Apartments just after 3 a.m. on Ambergate Lane.
Police found a woman suffering from gunshot wound.
She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.
