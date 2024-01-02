Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire
HARDEMEN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Hardeman County woman has been found dead after being reported missing following her home catching fire on Christmas day.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 77-year-old Bobbie Jene Watkins was found deceased and the Silver Alert for her has been canceled.
The Hardeman County Sheriff’s office said Watkins called 911 after her home caught fire around 10:42 p.m. on Christmas night but Watkins was not located when emergency officials arrived.
It’s unclear at this time where Watkins was located and how she died.
We’ve reached out to officials for more information.
