Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire

HARDEMEN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Hardeman County woman has been found dead after being reported missing following her home catching fire on Christmas day.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 77-year-old Bobbie Jene Watkins was found deceased and the Silver Alert for her has been canceled.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s office said Watkins called 911 after her home caught fire around 10:42 p.m. on Christmas night but Watkins was not located when emergency officials arrived.

It’s unclear at this time where Watkins was located and how she died.

We’ve reached out to officials for more information.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 77yo Bobbie Jene Watkins on behalf of the Hardeman Co. SO.



Bobbie was last seen yesterday in the area of Van Buren Rd in Saulsbury wearing a blue nightgown.



Tips? Call the Hardeman Co. SO at 731-658-3971 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NGPWZbXFiv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 26, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.