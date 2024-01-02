Woman drives to fire station after being shot in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is recovering after she was shot while driving in Southeast Memphis on New Year’s Day.

Memphis police say the victim drove herself to Shelby County Fire Station No. 62 at 4647 Forest Hill Irene Road at 5:43 p.m. Monday after being shot.

The shooting took place in the area of Highway 385 and Ridgeway Road.

After arriving at the fire station, the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

She has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

