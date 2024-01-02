Woman in critical condition after driving to Shelby Co. fire station with gunshot wound

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot on New Year’s Day.

Memphis police say the victim drove herself to Shelby County Fire Station No. 62 at 4647 Forest Hill Irene Road at 5:43 p.m. Monday.

She was then rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting “possibly” happened near Highway 385 and Ridgeway Road, but this has not been confirmed.

No suspect information has been released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.