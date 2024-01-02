Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shoppers may want to check their refrigerators.

Thousands of pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled due to a risk of E. coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products were produced by Valley Meats on Dec. 22, 2023.

The packaging has the establishment number “EST. 5712″ printed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s marks of inspection.

The affected products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.

The agency says they have not received any reports of illness, but they do believe the products are still in freezers and refrigerators.

Consumers are being urged to either throw away the product or return it to the store.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Woman drives to fire station after being shot in Southeast Memphis
The scene on Edgewater Cove
3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 57 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious...
Mail carrier dies months after speeding SUV crashed into him while working, family says
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
Parker Nannie, 20
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run