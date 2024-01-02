Advertise with Us
TBI arrest man accused of arson after series of fires across 2 counties

(WMC Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OBION/GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A 32-year-old West Tennessee man is behind bars following a series of fires across two counties over the holiday weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says from December 31 through January 1, several attempts were made to set fire to structures and a vehicle in Gibson and Obion Counties.

With the help from Kenton Police Department, Obion and Gibson County Sheriffs’ Departments, as well as the Jackson Police Department bomb squad, TBI agents developed Kenton resident, Joseph Huffman, as the individual responsible and arrested him on New Years day.

Huffman was indicted Tuesday by the Gibson County Grand Jury with one count of arson, one count of vandalism and one count of prohibited weapon to include an explosive.

