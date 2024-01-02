Southaven Police Chief announces retirement

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Departments Police Chief has announced he’s retiring after nearly 4 years.

Police Chief Macon Moore announced his official last day is January 30th.

Moore has been Southaven’s police chief since July 2019.

Moore was a Southaven patrol officer, field training officer, SWAT member, K-9 Unit commander and patrol lieutenant from 2001 to 2009. He then moved to the Chief Deputy position with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, afterwards moving into the police chief position.

He’s been in law enforcement for 34 years and started out as a patrol officer in Greenville, Mississippi.

Moore says he expresses deep gratitude for the unwavering support of the department, colleagues, and the community throughout his tenure.

