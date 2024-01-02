Shooting at apartment complex near Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Memphis International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. at the Winchester Grove Apartments.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries as details are limited at this time.

We will update you as we learn more.

