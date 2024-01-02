SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A corrections deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is being accused of misconduct involving an inmate, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

Deputy Akira Jones has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

SCSO says Jones worked at 201 Poplar, the men’s jail. The circumstances that led to the investigation are also unknown at this time.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

SCSO says they will not be able to comment further until the investigation is complete.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.