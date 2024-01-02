Advertise with Us
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate

Akira Jones
Akira Jones(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A corrections deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is being accused of misconduct involving an inmate, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

Deputy Akira Jones has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

SCSO says Jones worked at 201 Poplar, the men’s jail. The circumstances that led to the investigation are also unknown at this time.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

SCSO says they will not be able to comment further until the investigation is complete.

