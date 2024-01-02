MPD still searching for answers on woman hit, killed by car in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is still looking into a pedestrian crash in November involving the death of a woman.

Police say the accident happened in the area of Briarbend Lane and Crump Road.

Officers located a female victim who had been struck by a vehicle, she was pronounced dead on scene.

MPD says the driver stayed on scene however, may have been struck more than once or other circumstances occurred at the time.

Police and CrimeStoppers encourage anyone with information on the incident to call at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.