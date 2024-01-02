Advertise with Us
MPD still searching for answers on woman hit, killed by car in November

Memphis police
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is still looking into a pedestrian crash in November involving the death of a woman.

Police say the accident happened in the area of Briarbend Lane and Crump Road.

Officers located a female victim who had been struck by a vehicle, she was pronounced dead on scene.

MPD says the driver stayed on scene however, may have been struck more than once or other circumstances occurred at the time.

Police and CrimeStoppers encourage anyone with information on the incident to call at 901-528-CASH.

