MPD to hold hiring expo on January 27

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will hold a hiring expo on Saturday, January 27.

The event will take place at 170 North Main Street from 11 am to 3 pm.

Free parking will be available at Mud Island Parking Garage.

According to MPD, the pay for officer positions start at $54,611 and up to $72,008 after three years.

