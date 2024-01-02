Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD to hold hiring expo on January 27

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will hold a hiring expo on Saturday, January 27.

The event will take place at 170 North Main Street from 11 am to 3 pm.

Free parking will be available at Mud Island Parking Garage.

According to MPD, the pay for officer positions start at $54,611 and up to $72,008 after three years.

For more information click here.

Join Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, January 27 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 170 N. Main St., downtown Memphis for our Hiring Expo. Join the Best in Blue! #BestinBlue #memphispolicedepartment #hiring #HiringEvent #police

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Woman drives to fire station after being shot in Southeast Memphis
The scene on Edgewater Cove
3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment

Latest News

Fedex truck
FedEx truck robbed in Southeast Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis
Man found shot to death in North Memphis neighborhood
I-55 Mississippi River Bridge at Memphis
I-55 Bridge to close for repairs
Joseph Huffman arrested
TBI arrest man accused of arson after series of fires across 2 counties