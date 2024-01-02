MPD to hold hiring expo on January 27
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will hold a hiring expo on Saturday, January 27.
The event will take place at 170 North Main Street from 11 am to 3 pm.
Free parking will be available at Mud Island Parking Garage.
According to MPD, the pay for officer positions start at $54,611 and up to $72,008 after three years.
