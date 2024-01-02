Memphis police searching for 4 suspects involved in an attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for 4 suspects responsible for a carjacking on December 28 at the Valero on Lamar Avenue.

According to MPD, the victim was walking out of the store when two male suspects approached him with a gun, demanding his keys.

The victim fought back, but the suspect with the gun fired one shot at him before the victim gained control of the gun.

The victim and the two suspects fought outside of the store until one of the suspects took the gun back and left the scene.

According to police, all the suspects are believed to be 18-years-old.

Memphis police described one of the suspects as a 5-foot-6 man, wearing a black jacket with a colorful image on the front and back, blue jeans, and had on black and white shoes.

The second male suspect is around 5-foot-7, wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and red and white Jordan shoes.

The third suspect is a woman around 5-foot-5, wearing a colorful headband, blue Memphis Tigers shirt, shorts, and purple socks.

The fourth suspect is a woman around 5-foot-5, wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt, black and white tights, and blue and black shoes.

No arrests have been made at the time.

