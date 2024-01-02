Advertise with Us
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WMC) - Memphis native and award-winning actress/stuntwoman Carrie Bernans, who can be seen in 2023′s The Color Purple as well as Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers Infinity War and End Game, was critically injured in a hit-and-run in New York City with eight other people at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to her family, a man in his early 40s was trying to escape an earlier hit-and-run and struck multiple vehicles before hitting a food stand where Bernans and a friend were walking nearby.

Bernans was reportedly knocked unconscious and pinned under the stand.

Her family says she has several broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth, but is expected to recover.

Nine people in total were reportedly injured in the suspect’s attempted escape, including three police officers.

Family members say police caught the suspect shortly after Bernans was injured and arrested him.

His identity has not been confirmed.

Bernans is now out of surgery and recovering. Her family says that her newborn son was safe with family members at a hotel when the incident occurred.

Action News 5 interviewed Bernans live in studio less than two weeks prior for her sixth annual Operation Christmas Give Back.

