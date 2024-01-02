Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City

NEW YORK (WMC) - Memphis native and award-winning actress/stuntwoman Carrie Bernans, who can be seen in 2023′s The Color Purple as well as Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers Infinity War and End Game, was critically injured in a hit-and-run in New York City with eight other people at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to her family, a man in his early 40s was trying to escape an earlier hit-and-run and struck multiple vehicles before hitting a food stand where Bernans and a friend were walking nearby.

Bernans was reportedly knocked unconscious and pinned under the stand.

Her family says she has several broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth, but is expected to recover.

Nine people in total were reportedly injured in the suspect’s attempted escape, including three police officers.

Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself. This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God. Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings.

Family members say police caught the suspect shortly after Bernans was injured and arrested him.

His identity has not been confirmed.

Bernans is now out of surgery and recovering. Her family says that her newborn son was safe with family members at a hotel when the incident occurred.

Action News 5 interviewed Bernans live in studio less than two weeks prior for her sixth annual Operation Christmas Give Back.

