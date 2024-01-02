Man found shot to death in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot to death in the Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, and police are looking for the shooter.

Memphis police say they responded to 2300 block of Staten Ave just after 12 p.m. and located a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.

