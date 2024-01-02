Advertise with Us
Man found shot to death in North Memphis neighborhood

A crime scene in Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot to death in the Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, and police are looking for the shooter.

Memphis police say they responded to 2300 block of Staten Ave just after 12 p.m. and located a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.

