Group steals packages from UPS truck on Summer Ave.

The scene on Summer Avenue
The scene on Summer Avenue(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a group of suspects they say stole packages from a UPS truck in the Berclair area Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the theft on Summer Avenue near North Perkins Road at 4:28 p.m.

Police say three men in all-black clothing were responsible.

They were last seen in a brown Nissan sedan.

Police say it’s unclear if these are the same suspects responsible for taking packages from a FedEx truck Tuesday afternoon.

