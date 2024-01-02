Group steals packages from UPS truck on Summer Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a group of suspects they say stole packages from a UPS truck in the Berclair area Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the theft on Summer Avenue near North Perkins Road at 4:28 p.m.
Police say three men in all-black clothing were responsible.
They were last seen in a brown Nissan sedan.
Police say it’s unclear if these are the same suspects responsible for taking packages from a FedEx truck Tuesday afternoon.
