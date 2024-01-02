Advertise with Us
Germantown man accused of critically injuring pedestrian in Oxford hit-and-run

Parker Nannie, 20
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A Germantown man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sending a pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi, on New Year’s Day.

According to the Oxford Police Department, shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, 20-year-old Parker Wesley Nanney, of Germantown, Tennessee, struck a pedestrian at South Lamar Boulevard and Pierce Avenue.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

The victim was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi and later flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

The victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

Patrol officers found the vehicle and identified Nannie as the driver a short time after the crash.

He was arrested and charged with duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury.

Nannie was taken before a municipal court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

