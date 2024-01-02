Advertise with Us
Frayser restaurant & lounge catches fire, arson investigation underway

The Excitement Lounge fire
The Excitement Lounge fire(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:21 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arson investigation is underway after a Frayser restaurant and lounge caught fire overnight Tuesday.

Memphis Fire officials say they responded to The Excitement Lounge located in the 3100 block of North Watkins just before 3:50 a.m.

Fire investigators say the building is a total loss and a vehicle parked next door was also destroyed.

Investigators also determined the fire started in multiple locations inside the business by incendiary.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

