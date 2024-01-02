Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & chilly Tuesday; active period ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TUESDAY: As many begin heading back to work across the Mid-South – expect a quiet, yet chilly, way to get back into the office. A frigid start in the 20s will gradually rebound into the 40s to near 50 amid a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds turn a bit more dominant overnight – keeping lows in the 30s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable, yet cloudy across the Mid-South through mid-week as a system treks across the Gulf States. Early morning 30s will rebound toward the 40s, close to 50 by the afternoon hours. A passing shower or two could push across areas near and south of I-40, though, most will stay dry. We’ll turn mostly to partly clear with lows in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A FIRST ALERT to an active storm track as several storm systems will make their presence known through the course of the next 10 days. While we’ll stay quiet Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s; expect a broad storm system to affect the region by Saturday. Depending on the timing and the placement of cold air, parts of the area could see rain switching to a wintry mix as the low begins to depart. We’ll clear out for Sunday, but another system looks to be hot its heels, yielding, not just rain but also wind into early next week. On the backside of that system, yet again, another chance for parts of the Mid-South to brush with wintry weather.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

