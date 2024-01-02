FedEx truck robbed in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects responsible for robbing a FedEx truck Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to 7213 Winchester Road near Riverdale Crossing for an armed robbery.

Police say the subjects responsible are four males wearing ski masks and wearing all-black clothing. They left in a maroon or red SUV with gray rims and tinted windows.

It’s unclear at this time if and how much was taken from the truck.

No one was injured.

