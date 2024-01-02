Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FedEx truck robbed in Southeast Memphis

Fedex truck
Fedex truck(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects responsible for robbing a FedEx truck Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to 7213 Winchester Road near Riverdale Crossing for an armed robbery.

Police say the subjects responsible are four males wearing ski masks and wearing all-black clothing. They left in a maroon or red SUV with gray rims and tinted windows.

It’s unclear at this time if and how much was taken from the truck.

No one was injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The scene at Southern Cove in Memphis
2 teenagers charged after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
Woman drives to fire station after being shot in Southeast Memphis
The scene on Edgewater Cove
3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment

Latest News

A crime scene in Memphis
Man found shot to death in North Memphis neighborhood
I-55 Mississippi River Bridge at Memphis
I-55 Bridge to close for repairs
Memphis police
MPD to hold hiring expo on January 27
Joseph Huffman arrested
TBI arrest man accused of arson after series of fires across 2 counties
Bobbie Jene Watkins, 77
Woman found dead after missing following Christmas house fire