College Football National Championship game to be shown in Malco Theaters

(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College Football fans will have the chance to watch the National Championship game between Washington and Michigan inside theaters.

Fans can watch the game at the Collierville Cinema Grill, Paradiso Cinema Grill and Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Tickets start at $20.
Tickets start at $20.(Malco Theaters Inc.)

The game is set for Monday, January 8 at 6:30 pm.

Tickets start at $20 and fans can click here to purchase tickets to see the big game on the big screen.

