3 suspects wanted for robbing individual twice on New Year’s Eve, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three men that allegedly robbed the same individual twice in one day.

On New Year’s Eve, officers responded to an aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery call at the Exxon gas station on the corner of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue.

Police say the victim was approached by three armed suspects in a black Chevrolet Malibu. The suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to carjack his vehicle.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the suspects approached the same victim at the Z Market at South Perkins Road.

MPD says one of the suspects was armed and took the victim’s wallet.

Memphis police also reported that video surveillance caught another victim being robbed at the same time by the suspects.

According to MPD, the suspects were in a stolen black Chevrolet Malibu bearing Tennessee tags BKQ-2803.

MPD described one of the suspects to be around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 tall, wearing a red jacket with white and black stripes down the arms, blue jeans with fading on the front and back. Suspect was also seen in white, red and black Jordan 5 low shoes.

The second suspect is around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 tall, with a high flattop fade haircut, wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light blue jeans with a white stripe down the sides, and black and white Jordan 7 shoes.

The third suspect is described to be around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, wearing a black ski mask, a green coat with a hood, dark blue jeans, and red and white Jordan 1 high shoes.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers have encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.

