2 minors in custody after multi-agency, high-speed chase ending in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two minors are now in custody after allegedly leading police on a multi-agency, high-speed chase around Shelby County on New Year’s Day.

Collierville police say on Sunday, a person was carjacked in the area of South Center Street and Keough Road.

At 4:37 p.m. Monday, a license plate reader detected the stolen vehicle and alerted Collierville police.

Officers found the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, covering a significant distance through Memphis and Germantown before concluding in Southern Cove in East Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department, Germantown Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.

Two suspects, both minors, were captured and placed in custody.

No injuries or damages were reported.

The suspects have not been identified.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles in a multi-agency, high-speed pursuit chase heading eastbound on Highway 385 near the Hacks Cross Road exit. (TDOT)

