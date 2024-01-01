Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

WATCH: Paul Young sworn in as Memphis Mayor

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paul Young is being sworn in as Memphis’ next Mayor on New Year’s Day.

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts at 11 a.m. Monday.

Young had several inaugural celebrations over the weekend including an inauguration parade and block party and Sunday’s Day of Unity at Greater Community Temple COGIC.

Monday night, Mayor Young will hold an Inauguration Gala at the Renasant Convention Center.

The sold-out event starts at 7 p.m.

Memphis City Council members are also being sworn in during the ceremony:

Rhonda Logan, District 1

Jerri Green, District 2

Pearl Eva Walker, District 3

Jana Swearengen-Washington, District 4

Philip Spinosa, Districct 5

Edmund H. Ford, Sr., District 6

Michalyn Easter-Thomas, District 5

JB Smiley Jr., District 8-1

Janika White, District 8-2

Yolanda Cooper-Sutton, District 8-3

Chase Carlisle, District 9-1

Ford Canale, Distrcit 9-2

Dr. Jeff Warren, District 9-3

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Edgewater Cove
3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment
(Leftmost) One of three suspects accused of robbing a group of people in Southeast Memphis who...
Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody
Memphis police at a crime scene
Man critically injured in shooting at apartment complex
Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Memphis crash

Latest News

Paul Young sworn in as Memphis Mayor
Olive Branch Fireworks cause Fire
Olive Branch fireworks show caused grass fire
Olive Branch Fireworks cause Fire
Olive Branch Fireworks cause Fire
Overnight house fire in Quitman Co
2 homes caught fire in Quitman Co. New Year’s Day