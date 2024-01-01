WATCH: Paul Young sworn in as Memphis Mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paul Young is being sworn in as Memphis’ next Mayor on New Year’s Day.

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts at 11 a.m. Monday.

Young had several inaugural celebrations over the weekend including an inauguration parade and block party and Sunday’s Day of Unity at Greater Community Temple COGIC.

Monday night, Mayor Young will hold an Inauguration Gala at the Renasant Convention Center.

The sold-out event starts at 7 p.m.

Memphis City Council members are also being sworn in during the ceremony:

Rhonda Logan, District 1

Jerri Green, District 2

Pearl Eva Walker, District 3

Jana Swearengen-Washington, District 4

Philip Spinosa, Districct 5

Edmund H. Ford, Sr., District 6

Michalyn Easter-Thomas, District 5

JB Smiley Jr., District 8-1

Janika White, District 8-2

Yolanda Cooper-Sutton, District 8-3

Chase Carlisle, District 9-1

Ford Canale, Distrcit 9-2

Dr. Jeff Warren, District 9-3

