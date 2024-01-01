Advertise with Us
Warming center to open New Year’s night in Memphis

Hospitality Hub
Hospitality Hub(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub of Memphis, located at 590 Washington Avenue, will open its doors Monday night to those in need of shelter from the cold.

All are welcome and IDs are not required.

Doors will open at 9 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Hub will offer sack meals and blankets while supplies last.

There will be separate group spaces for single men, single women, and families. The warming center also has limited kennels available for service dogs.

Transportation to the warming center will be provided by Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). Requests can be made by calling 901-297-1680.

