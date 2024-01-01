Advertise with Us
Tips for successful Dry January

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry January has become an annual challenge where people spend the month not drinking alcohol.

It’s a great way to kick off New Year’s resolutions or detox after the busy holiday season, and benefits can last well into the year.

Chris Williams the Vice President of Operations for Kefi in Knoxville says whether it’s a cocktail or mocktail their bartenders want to make sure you don’t miss out on the creativity.

“If you are still enjoying your friends and the company and celebrating that gave us an avenue to come up with more creative adventurous mocktails because it was something that the public was embracing, and now I mean every once in a while we have people that come in and they want the flight experience that all there friends are getting so the bartenders will come up with a flight of mocktails for people to enjoy themselves,” said Williams.

If you are participating in dry January, here is a list of places in Memphis that serve mocktails year-round.

  • Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
  • Bardog Tavern, Bareware Memphis
  • Bar Hustle / ARRIVE Hotel
  • Bari Ristorante, Bishop
  • Cameo Bar
  • Catherine & Mary’s
  • Crosstown Art Bar
  • The Cove, Dory Memphis
  • El Mero Taco
  • Good Fortune Co.
  • Gray Canary
  • Hog & Hominy
  • Knifebird Wine Bar
  • Longshot
  • The Liquor Store
  • Pantá
  • Slider Inn
  • SOB Memphis
  • Tonica

