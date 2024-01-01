Showboats announce new head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Showboats have a new head coach!

John DeFilippo will serve as head coach for the Memphis Showboats this upcoming season.

DeFilippo spent last season as head coach of the New Orleans Breakers, going 7-3 in the regular season.

He also has an extensive NFL coaching experience before the Breakers. His career includes stints with the Eagles, Raiders, Jets, Browns, Jaguars and Bears.

The UFL’s ten-game regular season kicks off Saturday, March 30.

