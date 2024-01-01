Advertise with Us
Olive Branch fireworks show caused grass fire

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A fireworks show in Olive Branch caused a grass fire Sunday night.

Light Garden fireworks show started at 9:30 p.m. at Olive Branch City Park on New Year’s Eve.

The field caught on fire during the show.

No one was injured.

