MPD: Woman struck by stray bullet in Midtown

Woman struck by gunfire on NYE
(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is recovering after being shot through a window New Year’s Day.

Police says the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. along New York Street near Walker Ave when the victim’s son called 911 and told police that his mother had been shot in both legs.

When police arrived on scene, the victim told investigators she was upstairs when she heard several gunshots outside. She went to the window to see what was going on and then she was struck by gunfire.

The woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Investigators say 11 spent shell casings were found on scene and a car was damaged by the gunfire.

