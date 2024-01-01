MPD: Man hit by vehicle in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Southeast Memphis.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. near Kirby Road & Kirby Trace Cove.

Police say the male pedestrian was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

At 10:07 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck near Kirby Road & Kirby Trace Cove. The male pedestrian was transported critical to ROH. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route while investigators work the scene. pic.twitter.com/HC10Iwk9ZE — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 1, 2024

