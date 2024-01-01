MPD: Man hit by vehicle in Southeast Memphis
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Southeast Memphis.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. near Kirby Road & Kirby Trace Cove.
Police say the male pedestrian was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.