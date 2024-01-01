Advertise with Us
MPD investigates crash on Madison Ave.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Madison Ave. and Cleveland Street in front of the Snappy Mart.

One driver had the green light and as he went through the intersection, he was struck by another car.

Police say the other driver gave the same story.

Neither driver received a citation due to conflicting stories and no independent witnesses, said police.

