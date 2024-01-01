MPD investigates crash on Madison Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Madison Ave. and Cleveland Street in front of the Snappy Mart.

One driver had the green light and as he went through the intersection, he was struck by another car.

Police say the other driver gave the same story.

Neither driver received a citation due to conflicting stories and no independent witnesses, said police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.