Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis lead the Kings to a 123-92 victory over the Grizzlies

Malik Monk scored 27 points, Domantas Sabonis added 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists and the Sacramento Kings routed the Memphis Grizzlies 123-92 on Sunday night
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, right, talks with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja...
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, right, talks with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 27 points, Domantas Sabonis added 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists and the Sacramento Kings routed the Memphis Grizzlies 123-92 on Sunday night.

De'Aaron Fox scored 24 for the Kings, who won their second straight. Sabonis recorded his sixth triple-double of the season. Sacramento shot 50% overall and 52% from beyond the arc before both teams went to the reserves to close out the game. Monk was 10 of 13 from the field and missed just one of his five 3-point shots.

Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 18 points. Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Luke Kennard finished with 17 points apiece as the Grizzlies lost their third in a row.

The Grizzlies returned home after a 2-2 trip, losing the last two against the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. For the first time, Memphis had most of its roster available against the Kings, except for frontline players Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, who are dealing with long-term recoveries.

Kennard was one of those returning after missing 20 games with a left knee bruise.

The Kings were coming off a 117-110 win over Atlanta on Friday in which Fox had 31 points and they put up 70 points in the first half, shooting near 50%, including 9 of 19 from outside the arc.

The Kings opened the second half on a 15-3 run that stretched the lead to 85-61 as Memphis missed its first eight shots in the quarter. Sacramento outscored Memphis 31-21 in the third period for a 101-79 lead.

UP NEXT

Kings: Open a four-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: Continue a three-game homestand, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

