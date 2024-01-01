FIRST ALERT: Slightly colder than usual for the first week of 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gradual clearing and frigid overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will turn light.

TUESDAY: Clouds will build back in through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s at best with a light wind. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s Tuesday night with clouds and maybe a passing flurry or shower.

WEDNESDAY: Expect more clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s. North MS will have a better chance to see a stray shower or Flurry on Wednesday morning, but most stay dry.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase Friday with rain by late afternoon into Friday night. Highs will be around 50.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Widespread rain will slowly taper off by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy early with rain by Sunday night. Highs for the weekend will be near 50 both Saturday and Sunday.

