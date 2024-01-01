Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FIRST ALERT: Slightly colder than usual for the first week of 2024

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gradual clearing and frigid overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will turn light.

TUESDAY: Clouds will build back in through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s at best with a light wind. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s Tuesday night with clouds and maybe a passing flurry or shower.

WEDNESDAY: Expect more clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s. North MS will have a better chance to see a stray shower or Flurry on Wednesday morning, but most stay dry.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase Friday with rain by late afternoon into Friday night. Highs will be around 50.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Widespread rain will slowly taper off by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy early with rain by Sunday night. Highs for the weekend will be near 50 both Saturday and Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Edgewater Cove
3-year-old shot while sitting inside apartment
(Leftmost) One of three suspects accused of robbing a group of people in Southeast Memphis who...
Memphis police search for robbers who posed as Good Samaritans
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police chase ends in crash on I-40 E in West Memphis; 3 in custody
Memphis police at a crime scene
Man critically injured in shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
A cooler, below average first day and first week of 2024
Conditions will be chilly and much cooler today due to the passage of a cold front....
Maggye's Midday Forecast: A chilly start to the New Year
Conditions will be chilly and much cooler today due to the passage of a cold front....
Maggye's Monday Morning Forecast: You First Alert to a cold start to 2024