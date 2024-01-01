Elmore Nickelberry, Memphis sanitation worker who marched with Dr. King, dies at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a pivotal person in Memphis and civil rights history.

Elmore Nickelberry, one of the last living Memphis sanitation strikers from 1968, passed away over the weekend.

He was 36 years old when he and others marched for better pay and working conditions.

Elmore Nickelberry and his wife Peggy Nickelberry (Action News 5)

Their efforts drew the attention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis and changed the course of history.

Nickelberry told Action News Five in 2008 that his decision to strike was about more than money — it was about respect.

Final arrangements are still in the works.

Honoring Elmore Nickleberry; sanitation worker who marched with Dr. King

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.