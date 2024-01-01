Advertise with Us
Elmore Nickelberry, Memphis sanitation worker who marched with Dr. King, dies at 92

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a pivotal person in Memphis and civil rights history.

Elmore Nickelberry, one of the last living Memphis sanitation strikers from 1968, passed away over the weekend.

LOOK BACK — 83-year-old sanitation worker remembers marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He was 36 years old when he and others marched for better pay and working conditions.

Their efforts drew the attention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis and changed the course of history.

Nickelberry told Action News Five in 2008 that his decision to strike was about more than money — it was about respect.

Final arrangements are still in the works.

Honoring Elmore Nickleberry; sanitation worker who marched with Dr. King

