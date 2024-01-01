Elmore Nickelberry, Memphis sanitation worker who marched with Dr. King, dies at 92
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a pivotal person in Memphis and civil rights history.
Elmore Nickelberry, one of the last living Memphis sanitation strikers from 1968, passed away over the weekend.
He was 36 years old when he and others marched for better pay and working conditions.
Their efforts drew the attention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis and changed the course of history.
Nickelberry told Action News Five in 2008 that his decision to strike was about more than money — it was about respect.
Final arrangements are still in the works.
